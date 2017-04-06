Rea Vaya: Black Friday protests could delay busses

Rea Vaya says their busses could be delayed by Black Friday protests happening in the inner City.

The bus service says delays are expected between 9am and midday.

Spokesperson Benny Makgoga said: “We’ve allocated some operational teams so that where there are potential delays we’ll be able to divert busses without inconveniencing passengers.”

