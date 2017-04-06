Tshwane Metro Police: No permission for Pretoria anti-Zuma marches
Tshwane Metro Police's Isaac Mahamba says they have given the protest organisers until Thursday afternoon to submit the required documents.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Metro Police say those who are planning to march in the city centre on Friday have not been granted permission because they haven’t met the requirements.
The South African Communist Party (SACP) and Save South Africa have planned separate marches to the Union Buildings to protest against President Jacob Zuma's recent decisions on his Cabinet.
But officials say both groups have not yet submitted the required documentation for the events.
Tshwane Metro Police's Isaac Mahamba says they have given the protest organisers until Thursday afternoon to submit the required documents.
“There are pending documents they need to send to the security cluster.”
In Johannesburg, the Metro Police’s Wayne Minnaar says the Democratic Alliance has been granted permission to march from the Westgate transport hub to Mary Fitzgerald Square.
“A huge number of officers will be on duty on Friday to divert traffic in the Johannesburg CBD.”
The SACP has planned a march to Treasury in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum before proceeding to the Union Buildings.
Cosatu also wants President Zuma to step down but says they will only reveal their plans later on Thursday morning.
Save SA and Outa want to march on the Union Buildings, while other marches are scheduled to take place in Durban and Cape Town.
Meanwhile, political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says while these marches will impact the consciousness of some African National Congress leaders, they will not affect President Zuma.
“They have to think loud and clear in so far as the marches indicate a possible grounds shift from the ANC and the prospects of the party come 2019.”
ANTI-ZUMA MATCH IN NEW YORK
A group of South Africans living in New York will hold a rally in support of the civil actions due to take place across the country on Friday.
The group is set to gather outside the South African consulate on Friday morning.
Details about the rally are being shared online across various social platforms linking groups of South Africans living in New York. One of the organisers - a recruiter in the financial industry - says he wants South Africans living there to come together and get behind family and friends back home in a march for change.
Demonstrators are being encouraged to wear black or the South African flag colours in a gathering that will take place before the work day begins.
Similar gatherings have taken place in the past, such as the one in solidarity with the #FeesMustFall protests.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
