Maimane: Friday's march will be peaceful
The DA had planned to march to the ANC headquarters on Friday but was advised against the move by other opposition parties.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says Friday's people's march in the Johannesburg CBD will be peaceful and organised.
The DA had planned to march to the African National Congress headquarters but was advised against the move by other opposition parties.
The uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association will be deploying 600 soldiers from KwaZulu-Natal to Luthuli House to guard the premises and leaders who will be preparing for the upcoming policy conference.
Maimane says the acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has already assured the marchers' safety.
“We are not fighting, we are not going to Luthuli House. We are simply saying to the people of South Africa that we are losing confidence in the president. There is nothing wrong with that, it’s democratic space that we must occupy.”
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.