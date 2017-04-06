Maimane: Friday's march will be peaceful

The DA had planned to march to the ANC headquarters on Friday but was advised against the move by other opposition parties.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says Friday's people's march in the Johannesburg CBD will be peaceful and organised.

The DA had planned to march to the African National Congress headquarters but was advised against the move by other opposition parties.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association will be deploying 600 soldiers from KwaZulu-Natal to Luthuli House to guard the premises and leaders who will be preparing for the upcoming policy conference.

Maimane says the acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has already assured the marchers' safety.

“We are not fighting, we are not going to Luthuli House. We are simply saying to the people of South Africa that we are losing confidence in the president. There is nothing wrong with that, it’s democratic space that we must occupy.”