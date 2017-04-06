Pravin Gordhan says democracies are not produced overnight and that there will be a struggle between different perspectives and forces.

CAPE TOWN - Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has told a memorial service for Ahmed Kathrada in Cape Town that living in a democracy means respecting the Constitution, and respecting the goals of the Constitution.

He’s also said democracies are not produced overnight and that there will be a struggle between different perspectives and forces.

Earlier Deputy Public Works Minister and South African Communist Party (SACP) first deputy general secretary Jeremy Cronin told the service that President Jacob Zuma must step down.

He’s also said it's important to find out the real reason for the irretrievable break down in Zuma's relationship with Gorhan.

#KathradaMemorial Gordhan: Challenge to young people - who is the future Mandela, Sisulu and Kathrada. We have to reproduce ourselves. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2017

#KathradaMemorial Dubula from the Africa Centre for HIV Management calls on others to follow Uncle Kathy's example CA pic.twitter.com/377bvVajlX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2017

#KathradaMemorial Inside the Cathedral. Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to speak here as well. MM pic.twitter.com/FNzhqwP22g — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2017

Social activists speaking at the memorial service are also calling for Zuma to hand in his resignation letter.

They say the government needs leaders with integrity.

Representatives from Equal Education, the Social Justice Coalition, the Women's Legal Centre and the Africa Centre for HIV Management say they will do whatever it takes to remove Zuma from office.

The Social Justice Coalition's Phumeza Mlungwana said: “But today I’m saying to all young people: this is our country. When Uncle Kathy started the struggle, he was young like all of us. When he celebrated the end of apartheid he was old, he couldn’t celebrate it now that he’s gone. It’s our role as young people to actually stand up and make sure that Zuma is removed from his position.”

#KathradaMemorial Gordhan: Uncle Kathy would tell us not to give up hope. Even if he had to die in prison, freedom would come at some stage. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2017

#KathradaMemorial Women's Legal Centre's - Seeham Samaai - "this government has failed us as women". KB pic.twitter.com/H7DNEowU1K — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2017

