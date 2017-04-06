Popular Topics
‘Living in a democracy means respecting the Constitution’

Pravin Gordhan says democracies are not produced overnight and that there will be a struggle between different perspectives and forces.

FILE: Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan salutes the crowd as they applaud him during the official state funeral of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada on 29 March 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan salutes the crowd as they applaud him during the official state funeral of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada on 29 March 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has told a memorial service for Ahmed Kathrada in Cape Town that living in a democracy means respecting the Constitution, and respecting the goals of the Constitution.

He’s also said democracies are not produced overnight and that there will be a struggle between different perspectives and forces.

Earlier Deputy Public Works Minister and South African Communist Party (SACP) first deputy general secretary Jeremy Cronin told the service that President Jacob Zuma must step down.

He’s also said it's important to find out the real reason for the irretrievable break down in Zuma's relationship with Gorhan.

Social activists speaking at the memorial service are also calling for Zuma to hand in his resignation letter.

They say the government needs leaders with integrity.

Representatives from Equal Education, the Social Justice Coalition, the Women's Legal Centre and the Africa Centre for HIV Management say they will do whatever it takes to remove Zuma from office.

The Social Justice Coalition's Phumeza Mlungwana said: “But today I’m saying to all young people: this is our country. When Uncle Kathy started the struggle, he was young like all of us. When he celebrated the end of apartheid he was old, he couldn’t celebrate it now that he’s gone. It’s our role as young people to actually stand up and make sure that Zuma is removed from his position.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

