‘Living in a democracy means respecting the Constitution’
Pravin Gordhan says democracies are not produced overnight and that there will be a struggle between different perspectives and forces.
CAPE TOWN - Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has told a memorial service for Ahmed Kathrada in Cape Town that living in a democracy means respecting the Constitution, and respecting the goals of the Constitution.
He’s also said democracies are not produced overnight and that there will be a struggle between different perspectives and forces.
Earlier Deputy Public Works Minister and South African Communist Party (SACP) first deputy general secretary Jeremy Cronin told the service that President Jacob Zuma must step down.
He’s also said it's important to find out the real reason for the irretrievable break down in Zuma's relationship with Gorhan.
#KathradaMemorial Gordhan: Challenge to young people - who is the future Mandela, Sisulu and Kathrada. We have to reproduce ourselves. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2017
#KathradaMemorial Dubula from the Africa Centre for HIV Management calls on others to follow Uncle Kathy's example CA pic.twitter.com/377bvVajlX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2017
#KathradaMemorial Inside the Cathedral. Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to speak here as well. MM pic.twitter.com/FNzhqwP22g— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2017
Social activists speaking at the memorial service are also calling for Zuma to hand in his resignation letter.
They say the government needs leaders with integrity.
Representatives from Equal Education, the Social Justice Coalition, the Women's Legal Centre and the Africa Centre for HIV Management say they will do whatever it takes to remove Zuma from office.
The Social Justice Coalition's Phumeza Mlungwana said: “But today I’m saying to all young people: this is our country. When Uncle Kathy started the struggle, he was young like all of us. When he celebrated the end of apartheid he was old, he couldn’t celebrate it now that he’s gone. It’s our role as young people to actually stand up and make sure that Zuma is removed from his position.”
#KathradaMemorial Gordhan: Uncle Kathy would tell us not to give up hope. Even if he had to die in prison, freedom would come at some stage.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2017
#KathradaMemorial Women's Legal Centre's - Seeham Samaai - "this government has failed us as women". KB pic.twitter.com/H7DNEowU1K— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Zuma outlines the meaning of radical socio-economic transformation
-
DA march to go ahead, away from Luthuli House
-
Offer improved services, Zuma urges municipalities
-
Confusion over legality of anti-Zuma march by Save SA, SACP
-
ANC councillors: We will not be removed
-
Hundreds gather in CT for Ahmed Kathrada's memorial service
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.