Knysna Muslim Council welcomes court decision on mosque

The court on Wednesday dismissed an application by a group of homeowners and the Knysna Ratepayers’ Association to block the construction of the mosque.

Picture: freeimages.com
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Knysna Muslim Council has welcomed the Western Cape High Court's decision to allow it to build a mosque in the Garden Route town following a two-year legal battle.

The court on Wednesday dismissed an application by a group of homeowners and the Knysna Ratepayers’ Association to block the construction.

They claimed the decision to sell the plot of land was taken without consulting residents and added that the plans violate at least 15 municipal bylaws and regulations.

Knysna Muslim Council chairperson Omar Essa says the Knysna Municipality has been of great assistance.

“They’ve approved our town planning application so the next step for us will be to submit our building plans. We couldn’t do anything over the last 15 months pending the court judgment.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

