EMS braces for heavy rain, thunderstorms in Joburg

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Services say disaster management officials have been deployed to areas throughout the city to monitor possible flooding overnight.

Weather forecasters have predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms in Johannesburg, going into Friday evening.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: ”People must try not to cross flooded areas because we’ve seen in the past motorists taking chances during flooding which resulted in their vehicles being swept away.”

