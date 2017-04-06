Dlamini-Zuma: DA using the judiciary to govern

JOHANNESBURG - Former African Union chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says the state needs to strengthen its legal institutions because the Democratic Alliance (DA) is using the judiciary to govern.

Dlamini-Zuma delivered the keynote address at Wits University’s Golden Key Society event on Wednesday under the theme Human rights and economic transformation.

She was warmly received by some of Wits University's top performing students.

She says government is generally working well but the opposition, at times, abuses the judiciary.

“The DA has recognised that they can use the judiciary to govern. They can stop a law, go to court...”

Dlamini-Zuma says a solution to this would be to increase legal insight within government.

