Dipuo Peters: I'm not turning my back on public service

CAPE TOWN - Former transport minister Dipuo Peters says her resignation from Parliament does not mean she's turning her back on public service.

Peters stepped down as an African National Congress Member of Parliament (MP) this week to apparently focus on her health.

She's been in public service for over 20 years, serving as an MP and also the premier of the Northern Cape.

Peters says she is, however, not closing the door on her career.

“Today I know I have to resuscitate, rejuvenate and refresh my body. And After this if the ANC and other areas of society feel that I can still make a contribution I am available."

She adds she's grateful the ANC chose her out of thousands of members to be in Cabinet.

“I thank them for that confidence as they saw me as someone who could deliver the African National Congress mandate. It’s humbling.”

Peters has been joined by former ministers Mcebisi Jonas and Tina Joemat-Pettersson who've also stepped down from Parliament.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)