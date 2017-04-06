Derek Hanekom stays on as MP

Hanekom was one of five cabinet ministers fired by President Jacob Zuma in his midnight reshuffle last week.

CAPE TOWN - Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom says he intends staying on as a Member of Parliament (MP).

Former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson’s decision to give up her seat was announced on Thursday, while former transport minister Dipuo Peters made her resignation known on Wednesday.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas’ resignation as an MP was also confirmed on Thursday.

Hanekom, however, has told Eyewitness News he intends seeing out his term as MP.

It’s understood Ngoako Ramatlhodi, the former public service and administration minister, is yet to decide on whether he will stay on or resign.

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan is also expected to stay on as MP.

By resigning before their successors were sworn in, both Peters and Joemat-Pettersson will leave Parliament with the benefits due to ministers, rather than ordinary MPs.

The African National Congress is expected to move swiftly to fill the empty seats before the motion of no confidence debate in Zuma takes place on 18 April.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)