DA march to go ahead, away from Luthuli House

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is also denying claims that his march will create unity in the ANC around President Jacob Zuma.

A police armoured vehicle is parked outside the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
A police armoured vehicle is parked outside the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's still going ahead with its planned march in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday, but they will stay well away from Luthuli House.

On Wednesday, a provincial leader of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) said they would send 600 combat-ready people to guard the African National Congress's (ANC) headquarters on Friday.

But the organisation's national leader Kebby Maphatsoe now says none of those people will be armed and they will only be around Luthuli House.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is also denying claims that his march will create unity in the ANC around President Jacob Zuma.

“With all the will in the world, I have no power to unite the ANC. For once I agree with Bathabile Dlamini, what unites the ANC is corruption.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

More in Local

