Court grants Save SA permission to march

The group approached the court on Thursday evening, just hours after the metro police said that no permission had been given for the so called 'people's march' .

JOHANNESBURG – Save SA's urgent court application to ensure the group's march goes ahead as planned on Friday has been granted.

The group approached the court on Thursday evening, just hours after the Tshwane Metro Police Department said that no permission had been given for the so called "people's march" on the Union Building's demanding that President Jacob Zuma step down.

That prohibition has now been successfully overturned.

Earlier Save SA’s convenor Mark Heywood said that officials were giving them the runaround and that they had complied with all requirements.

“I don’t think we can be faulted. I am just worried what is behind this. We will get to the bottom of that.”

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga earlier tweeted that the city has not denied permission for Friday's march. He claims someone who's ill-disciplined is busy playing politics using their administration position.

We haven't denied permission for tomorrow's march. Someone who's ill-disciplined is busy playing politics using their admin position. — Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) April 6, 2017

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)