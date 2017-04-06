Bromwell Street residents take on judge in eviction case
The attorney representing residents say they feel acting Judge Leslie Weinkove may be biased following his comments in court.
CAPE TOWN - A group of Woodstock residents who are facing eviction will be squaring off with a High Court judge next month when their case resumes.
The residents have been in a court battle with the City of Cape Town since last year.
They want the municipality to relocate them to an area close to where they work and go to school.
Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre, who represent the residents, is taking on the judge who's been presiding over the matter because of alleged discriminatory remarks he made during court proceedings.
Attorney Disha Govender says residents feel acting Judge Leslie Weinkove may be biased following his comments in court.
“From their instructions, we launched an application for the recusal of the acting judge and lodged a complaint with the Judicial Services Commission to investigate his conduct.”
WATCH: Bromwell Street residents speak out about their plight
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
