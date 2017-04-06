ANC: MPs to oppose no confidence motion against Zuma

Opposition parties brought the motion after President Zuma's abrupt recall of Pravin Gordhan from abroad, which preceded his midnight Cabinet reshuffle.

PARLIAMENT - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will vote against the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

The motion is set down for 18 April in Parliament.

Opposition parties brought the motion after Zuma's abrupt recall of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan from an investor roadshow abroad, which preceded his midnight Cabinet reshuffle last week.

It's also emerged that ANC MPs are being strongly lobbied to break ranks.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says the party’s MPs have been “inundated” with calls, text messages and emails in a bid to get them to vote according to their consciences when it comes to voting on the motion of no confidence.

Mthembu’s labelled the lobbying as “disingenuous” and “highly unfortunate”.

Mthembu says ANC MPs will act in line with the directive issued this week by the ANC’s National Working Committee not to support the motion.

Mthembu’s also condemned threats -which he says are coming from within the party - that MPs who break ranks will be removed.

