Top court dismisses Tasima’s appeal of ConCourt eNatis ruling

The highest court in the land ordered in November that the company had 30 days to hand over control of the system, but it failed to do so.

PRETORIA - The High Court has dismissed an application by Tasima to appeal an earlier ruling that it must immediately vacate its offices and hand over control of the eNatis traffic system to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The High Court in Pretoria handed down judgment on Wednesday morning, shortly after hearing arguments from the parties.

The court on Monday confirmed a Constitutional Court ruling of November, which ordered that Tasima hand over control of the system to the RTMC.

Tasima has again argued that the eNatis handover process should be in terms of an agreed upon action plan.

But judge Neil Tuchten told counsel that he simply can’t amend a Constitutional Court, he does not have the power to do so.

On Monday, Tuchten ordered that Tasima should immediately vacate the premises and hand over all data to the RTMC in order to operate eNatis.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi is scheduled to provide an update on the handover outside the Tasima offices in Midrand on Thursday.

