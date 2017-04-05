Top court dismisses Tasima’s appeal of ConCourt eNatis ruling
The highest court in the land ordered in November that the company had 30 days to hand over control of the system, but it failed to do so.
PRETORIA - The High Court has dismissed an application by Tasima to appeal an earlier ruling that it must immediately vacate its offices and hand over control of the eNatis traffic system to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).
The High Court in Pretoria handed down judgment on Wednesday morning, shortly after hearing arguments from the parties.
The court on Monday confirmed a Constitutional Court ruling of November, which ordered that Tasima hand over control of the system to the RTMC.
Tasima has again argued that the eNatis handover process should be in terms of an agreed upon action plan.
But judge Neil Tuchten told counsel that he simply can’t amend a Constitutional Court, he does not have the power to do so.
The highest court in the land ordered in November that the company had 30 days to hand over control of the system, but it failed to do so.
On Monday, Tuchten ordered that Tasima should immediately vacate the premises and hand over all data to the RTMC in order to operate eNatis.
Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi is scheduled to provide an update on the handover outside the Tasima offices in Midrand on Thursday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
SA business confidence falls due to rising political tension
-
Top ANC leaders take collective responsibility for Cabinet reshuffle
-
Van Rooyen: Political instability major obstacle to service delivery
-
Reward offered for information on missing Table Mountain hiker
-
Former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters resigns as MP
-
[BREAKING] Treasury confirms DG Lungisa Fuzile's departure
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.