Thokozani Magwaza seeks to dispute Dlamini’s version of Sassa debacle
Thokozani Magwaza has asked the Constitutional Court to allow him to file an affidavit to counter claims made by Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
JOHANNESBURG - The South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza has asked the Constitutional Court to allow him to file an affidavit to counter claims made by the Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
Dlamini filed an affidavit to the court on Friday, explaining why she shouldn’t be held personally liable for the Sassa payment crisis mostly blaming Sassa officials.
Magwaza says he'd like to dispute her version of events.
Magwaza says the affidavit filed by Dlamini is inaccurate.
Magwaza has asked the Constitutional Court for permission to file his own affidavit to reflect what he says are the correct version of events and to dispel the perceptions that the public may harbour against him.
Dlamini is adamant that the legal costs for the Sassa payment debacle should not be paid from her own pocket, saying she had not wilfully intended to put the payment system at risk.
The minister claims she was not aware of the extent of the difficulties that Sassa was in - placing a large portion of the blame on Magwaza and his team.
Magwaza says he’s decided to write directly to the court rather than go through Sassa's lawyers to ensure the correct facts are put forward to the court about the how the payment issue became problematic.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
