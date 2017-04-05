Parliament will debate motion of no confidence in Zuma on 18 April

Baleka Mbete says she consulted with all parties to find a suitable date for the debate. The vote has been slated for Tuesday 18 April at 14h00.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament says the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma will go ahead on 18 April.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has given the go-ahead for the National Assembly to reconvene.

In a statement issued, Parliament says Mbete took into account that MPs are currently working in their constituencies around the country.

The vote has been slated for Tuesday 18 April at 14h00.

The DA, the EFF and the United Democratic Movement all put in requests for such a motion to be debated in the wake of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s recall from London and his subsequent axing, along with his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

Zuma has faced a number of opposition-led efforts to dislodge him from power before. This will be the eighth motion of no confidence brought against Zuma since he took office. None of them have been successful.

Opposition parties will be hoping that disgruntled ANC MPs will vote with them against their party boss – but there’s a big question mark over whether ruling party members will break ranks to master the necessary 50% majority.

What the debate will do is offer an opportunity for opposition outrage over the sacking of Gordhan and Jonas to be vented.

#VoteofNoConfidence Speaker says she's consulted with all parties for a suitable date for the motion to be debated. LD pic.twitter.com/hjoCuVAhmg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2017

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)