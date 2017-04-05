Organisations announce plans for anti-Zuma march
Save SA says demonstrators are expected to gather at Church Square from 10am on Friday and then march to the Union Buildings at midday.
PRETORIA - Several organisations have announced their plans to march to the Union Buildings on Friday with the central message calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down.
Save SA’s Themba Masango says demonstrators are expected to gather at Church Square from 10am on Friday and then march to the Union Buildings at midday.
“As long as you’re South African and you’re not happy with the status quo; come out and make sure that you’re heard. Let’s march to the Union Buildings. Let’s get Zuma out. We’re tired, we can’t keep going on like this. Let’s get our democracy back.”
#PeoplesMarch Masango: the key message is “Zuma Must Go". This is not a political march, it’s for all South Africans. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2017
Section 27's Mark Heywood says the march is not politically affiliated.
“This is a people’s march to show people’s anger and determination to reinforce the demand that Zuma is not fit to be the president of this country.”
#PeoplesMarch Heywood: we encouraged all people to come to Church Square and show support. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
