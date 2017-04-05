Popular Topics
Organisations announce plans for anti-Zuma march

Save SA says demonstrators are expected to gather at Church Square from 10am on Friday and then march to the Union Buildings at midday.

FILE: A member of the public unhappy with President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle holds up a placard at a public gathering organised by the Save SA campaign in Pretoria. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: A member of the public unhappy with President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle holds up a placard at a public gathering organised by the Save SA campaign in Pretoria. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Several organisations have announced their plans to march to the Union Buildings on Friday with the central message calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Save SA’s Themba Masango says demonstrators are expected to gather at Church Square from 10am on Friday and then march to the Union Buildings at midday.

“As long as you’re South African and you’re not happy with the status quo; come out and make sure that you’re heard. Let’s march to the Union Buildings. Let’s get Zuma out. We’re tired, we can’t keep going on like this. Let’s get our democracy back.”

Section 27's Mark Heywood says the march is not politically affiliated.

“This is a people’s march to show people’s anger and determination to reinforce the demand that Zuma is not fit to be the president of this country.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

