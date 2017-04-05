Economists: More credit rating downgrades could see SA’s debt costs rise

S&P Global's downgrade will push South Africa’s borrowing costs up in light of a perceived riskier investment.

CAPE TOWN - More credit rating downgrades could see South Africa’s debt costs rise over the next couple of years.

That’s the sentiment of some experts commenting on S&P Global’s decision to place the country’s foreign denominated debt on sub-investment grade.

The agency says divisions within the African National Congress that have led to changes in the executive leadership pose risks to policy continuity.

Economist Mike Schussler says it could increase by as much as 50 basis points each year, hiking the country’s debt by billions in years to come.

“If these interest rates stay for a whole year or more, then government’s debt which is about R2 trillion and the state owned enterprises which are another half a trillion rand is going to end up costing us R100 billion a year more.”

He’s among experts saying this will limit funding for social projects like new schools and hospitals as well as improving the education system.

Servicing the country’s debt is already the biggest expenditure item in South Africa’s budget, totalling nearly R200 billion this year.