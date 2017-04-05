Gordhan and Mcebisi ‘removed’ as MPs on Parly’s website

Parliament's website has already been amended to reflect the recent changes made by President Zuma to his Cabinet.

CAPE TOWN - Just days after being removed from President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy’s names no longer appear on Parliament's website as MPs either.

But Parliament says their double removal is not intentional.

Parliament's website has already been amended to reflect the recent changes made by President Zuma to his Cabinet.

But missing among the full list of MPs, are the names of seven former ministers and deputies who were axed from the executive last week.

So far none of the affected former ministers have formally indicated that they plan to quit government.

The African National Congress's Parliamentary caucus says no one has resigned.

Parliament says it could just be a technical glitch, as it takes over the management of its website from an external service provider.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)