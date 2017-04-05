Firefighters battle Lavender Hill blaze

While the cause of the fire is yet to be established, two shacks have been damaged.

CAPE TOWN – Firefighters are currently attending to a blaze in Lavender Hill.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

No injuries have been reported.

The city's fire and rescue services' Liezl Moodie said: “We currently have five fire engines and three water tankers in attendance. We have a total of 26 permanent firefighters. At this stage the cause of the fire is undetermined and firefighters will remain on the scene for some considerable time.”