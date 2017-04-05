Cosatu, ANC stalwarts call for Zuma exit

Cosatu and the ANC's stalwarts held separate briefings on Tuesday where they indicated they’ve lost confidence in the president.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and African National Congress (ANC) stalwarts have both called for an end to President Jacob Zuma’s presidency, with the veterans saying Zuma has crossed the line and Cosatu saying it’s fed up with his conduct.

The labour federation and the stalwarts held separate briefings on Tuesday where they indicated they’ve lost confidence in the president.

Cosatu President S’dumo Dlamini says it's time for the president to go.

“It is up here and we cannot contain this anymore. We need serious responses to this particular matter.”

ANC stalwart Cheryl Carolus says the president has gone too far.

“We think the president has crossed a new line that he had never dared to cross before and has developed a sense of impunity that he is untouchable - he is not. He is accountable to the members of the ANC.”

They have both expressed unhappiness about how the president conducted himself with his recent changes to his cabinet and have indicated they will rally South Africans to support their call.

WATCH: Cosatu: Zuma no longer has ability to lead

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)