ConCourt dismisses bid to keep rhino horn trade moratorium

JOHANNESBURG – The Constitutional Court has dismissed an appeal by the Department of Environmental Affairs to keep a moratorium on the domestic trade in rhino horn.

This means the sale of rhino horns is now legal in South Africa.

However, a global ban in the trade which is regulated by a United Nations convention remains in place.

People who are interested in buying and selling rhino horn can now apply for permits.

The department's Thea Carroll says they're disappointed with the implications of the ruling.

“The Constitutional Court of South Africa has issued an order that indicated that the court has dismissed the application to appeal our High Court decision that set aside the rhino trade moratorium for domestic trade.”