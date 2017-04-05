ConCourt dismisses bid to keep rhino horn trade moratorium
This means the sale of rhino horns is now legal in SA and people who are interested in trading in rhino horn can now apply for permits.
JOHANNESBURG – The Constitutional Court has dismissed an appeal by the Department of Environmental Affairs to keep a moratorium on the domestic trade in rhino horn.
This means the sale of rhino horns is now legal in South Africa.
However, a global ban in the trade which is regulated by a United Nations convention remains in place.
People who are interested in buying and selling rhino horn can now apply for permits.
The department's Thea Carroll says they're disappointed with the implications of the ruling.
“The Constitutional Court of South Africa has issued an order that indicated that the court has dismissed the application to appeal our High Court decision that set aside the rhino trade moratorium for domestic trade.”
More in Local
-
Anti-Zuma march organisers 'threatened' by ANCYL members
-
Van Rooyen raring to work with ‘young, capable ministers’
-
Civil society organisations join forces in call for Zuma to resign
-
ANC calls for unity
-
MEC receives report on Charlotte Maxeke hospital roof collapse
-
Sassa to demand CPS reversal of illegal deductions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.