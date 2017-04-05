City of CT to probe suspected poisoning deaths
The two deceased were among three adults and five children who became ill after apparently eating contaminated meat.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says it's investigating a case of suspected poisoning following the death of two children in the Weltevreden area in Philippi.
The incident was reported at the weekend.
The deceased were among three adults and five children who became ill after apparently eating contaminated meat.
Three children are in a serious but stable condition at Red Cross Children's Hospital.
A woman has been discharged from Mitchells Plain Hospital, while a male patient is still in a critical condition at Groote Schuur Hospital.
The City's J-P Smith said: “The investigation will cover a number of other aspects, including site visits to the home of the victims, the premises of the vendor where the food was purchased before preparations and the farm where the vendor purchased the live chicken. In addition, the environmental health practitioners have already packaged the samples of the food the consumers consumed."
More in Local
-
Anti-Zuma march organisers 'threatened' by ANCYL members
-
Van Rooyen raring to work with ‘young, capable ministers’
-
Civil society organisations join forces in call for Zuma to resign
-
ANC calls for unity
-
MEC receives report on Charlotte Maxeke hospital roof collapse
-
Sassa to demand CPS reversal of illegal deductions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.