City of CT to probe suspected poisoning deaths

The two deceased were among three adults and five children who became ill after apparently eating contaminated meat.

Chicken. Picture: Stock.XCHNG
Chicken. Picture: Stock.XCHNG
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says it's investigating a case of suspected poisoning following the death of two children in the Weltevreden area in Philippi.

The incident was reported at the weekend.

The deceased were among three adults and five children who became ill after apparently eating contaminated meat.

Three children are in a serious but stable condition at Red Cross Children's Hospital.

A woman has been discharged from Mitchells Plain Hospital, while a male patient is still in a critical condition at Groote Schuur Hospital.

The City's J-P Smith said: “The investigation will cover a number of other aspects, including site visits to the home of the victims, the premises of the vendor where the food was purchased before preparations and the farm where the vendor purchased the live chicken. In addition, the environmental health practitioners have already packaged the samples of the food the consumers consumed."

Timeline

More in Local

