Chapecoense take Supercup lead as fans remember air crash
The match was the first between the sides since all but three of the Brazilian team and their staff perished as their plane crashed on approach to Medellin last year.
LONDON - Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.
Only six of the 77 on board survived the crash.
Organisers laid on pre-match shows and post-match fireworks for Tuesday's clash, which was billed as 'The Gratitude Game'.
Fans also launched one minute's applause in the 71st minute of the game to commemorate those who died.
The home fans, eager to repay the support given to their players and staff in Colombia immediately after the accident, also applauded the visitors' goal, a stunning 25-yard equaliser from Macnelly Torres in the second half.
The home side had gone 1-0 up through a Reinaldo penalty after 23 minutes before Torres equalised 13 minutes into the second half.
Chapecoense regained the lead with a header from substitute Luiz Antonio 17 minutes from time.
The return leg is scheduled for May 10 in Medellin.
