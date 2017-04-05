[BREAKING] Treasury confirms DG Lungisa Fuzile's departure

Lungisa Fuzile said he would be stepping down after Pravin Gordhan was removed as Finance Minister.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Treasury has confirmed the imminent departure of Director-General Lungisa Fuzile.

He had indicated that would be staying on for some time in order to ensure a smooth handover.

Meanwhile, the rand and the banking index have come under severe pressure with the local currency losing 1.5% over the past few hours.

The index is down by over three percent on the JSE.

The local currency has dropped around R1.50 to the dollar over the past week and a half following the Cabinet reshuffle and the decision by ratings agency S&P Global to downgrade the country's credit rating.

The rand and banking index have lost more ground since ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe told the media on Wednesday that the party's leadership had rallied around President Jacob Zuma.

The index inflicted major losses in December 2015 when Nhlanhla Nene was fired.

Economists say financial institutions are now also under pressure, with concern that the index may fall further.