ANC to reveal outcome of extended NWC meeting
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) will later on Wednesday morning reveal the outcome of its extended national working committee (NWC) meeting held on Tuesday.
Officials met with the party's top six national leaders as well as provincial chairpersons and secretaries.
The recent Cabinet reshuffle and the fallout from President Jacob Zuma's sacking of the Finance Minister topped the agenda.
Some of the ANC top six leaders publicly disagreed with President Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle that saw Pravin Gordhan and his deputy being axed.
The disagreements amongst leaders played themselves out in Tuesday's meeting, as the ANC called on the leaders to resolve their differences and come out united and speaking in one voice.
The party is also expected to react to its alliance partners, the SACP and Cosatu's calls for the president to step down.
It will also be clear on Wednesday if the party plans on calling a special NEC meeting to discuss the latest political developments.
WATCH: Cosatu: Zuma no longer has ability to lead
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
