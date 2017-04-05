7 men to appear in court for alleged rape, setting pair on fire

It’s understood the incident started when one of the victims was hit by a taxi in Kagiso on the West Rand, sparking a fight.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven men are expected to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning for allegedly gang raping a woman before setting her and a friend alight.

It’s understood the incident started when the friend was hit by a taxi in Kagiso on the West Rand, sparking a fight.

The driver later returned to the scene with a group of men. They allegedly raped the woman before setting them both on fire.

The police’s Mathapelo Peters says both victims later died in hospital.

“As the police, we condemn any form of violence against women, children and vulnerable groups. We will, however, be investigating all possible options, if it happens that it could be linked to the recent taxi rape case and at that point will we only be able to confirm.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)