What the downgrade means for you
Eyewitness News helps you understand what the ratings downgrade means and why you should care.
JOHANNESBURG – Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings' has downgraded South Africa's credit rating to junk status and Moody’s has moved to put the country's credit rating on review for a downgrade, but what does this mean for you?
Rian le Roux, head of economic research at Old Mutual Investment Group, says the poor will be affected the most.
But how will the poor, the middle class and everybody else be affected? Eyewitness News will help you understand what this all means and why you should care.
The first thing is that the rand will weaken and interest rates will remain high and as a result, the following will most likely happen:
• When it comes to repaying your debt (home loans, car repayments), if inflation stays high, the Reserve Bank can’t lower interest rates. You may pay more to repay your debt in the second quarter.
• Your pension fund is safe. For now.
• You will experience slower income growth, meaning your salary increases don’t look that good because economic growth does not look good.
• If you are looking for a job it will be harder to find one because the job market is now at risk.
• Jobs are also at risk; some sectors might experience a lot of retrenchments.
• Investments, over time, will not grow because the prospects for prosperity have been dimmed by the downgrade.
Goolam Ballim, Standard Bank Chief Economist, adding to the conversation says it will be difficult for South Africa to get out of this ratings downgrade because of our political instability.
“We are hamstrung by a toxic political environment.”
Ballim argues that the financial system is founded on trust and when President Jacob Zuma went ahead with the Cabinet reshuffle, he breached that trust.
“When he removed Pravin Gordhan, while this is not necessarily an indictment on his successor, unfortunately, Minister Malusi Gigaba does not have the credentials to be able to inject that trust.”
There is a severe impact all round and there may be more bad news on its way, so prepare to tighten your financial belt even more.
More in Local
-
SACP: ANC MPs must not to wait on opposition to remove Zuma
-
Worcester community tired of living in fear of gang violence
-
ANC leadership urged to unite following Luthuli House meeting
-
Economists: Govt will have less money for critical services after downgrade
-
CT police probe death of woman found in shallow grave
-
JSE's Newton-King: Credit rating moves a catastrophic moment for SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.