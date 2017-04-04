Rene Roman’s father ‘broken’ by her murder

Eugene Jacobs appeared visibly distraught as he stood among relatives and community members outside court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – The father of murdered Lavender Hill teenager, Rene Roman, says he wants justice for his daughter.

Eugene Jacobs appeared visibly distraught as he stood among relatives and community members outside the Wynberg magistrates court earlier on Tuesday.

#ReneRoman Community members brandishing posters outside court. LI pic.twitter.com/b3rYcXsHdO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2017

The accused, Andrew Plaatjies, was apprehended shortly after the child's body was found at his house, metres from her own home last month.

An emotional Eugene Jacobs says realising he'll never see his eldest daughter's face again is heart breaking.

“My heart is killing me because what he took from me I can never get back again. Money won’t even make it right. Nothing. I am broken forever.”

Rene Roman's half-naked body was found hidden under a carpet in the accused's shed last month following an extensive search by police and community members.

The 13-year-old was laid to rest over the weekend.

The case against 50-year-old murder Andrew Plaatjies has been postponed to later this month for a formal bail application.

