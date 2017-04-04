Rene Roman’s father ‘broken’ by her murder

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

Rene Roman’s father ‘broken’ by her murder

Eugene Jacobs appeared visibly distraught as he stood among relatives and community members outside court on Tuesday.

Rene Roman. Picture: facebook.com.
Rene Roman. Picture: facebook.com.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The father of murdered Lavender Hill teenager, Rene Roman, says he wants justice for his daughter.

Eugene Jacobs appeared visibly distraught as he stood among relatives and community members outside the Wynberg magistrates court earlier on Tuesday.

The accused, Andrew Plaatjies, was apprehended shortly after the child's body was found at his house, metres from her own home last month.

An emotional Eugene Jacobs says realising he'll never see his eldest daughter's face again is heart breaking.

“My heart is killing me because what he took from me I can never get back again. Money won’t even make it right. Nothing. I am broken forever.”

Rene Roman's half-naked body was found hidden under a carpet in the accused's shed last month following an extensive search by police and community members.

The 13-year-old was laid to rest over the weekend.

The case against 50-year-old murder Andrew Plaatjies has been postponed to later this month for a formal bail application.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA