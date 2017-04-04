Rene Roman murder case postponed for formal bail application
Andrew Plaatjies was apprehended shortly after Rene Roman's body was found at his house last month.
CAPE TOWN – A man has appeared in the Wynberg magistrates court for the murder of Rene Roman in Lavender Hill.
Andrew Plaatjies was apprehended shortly after the child's body was found at his house, meters away from her own home last month.
Roman was laid to rest at the weekend.
The case against Plaatjies has been postponed to later this month for a formal bail application.
Wearing a bright yellow jacket and denim blue jeans, the 50-year-old accused stood quietly in the dock and stared straight ahead of him as people in the public gallery hurled insults and profanities at him.
Roman's half-naked body was found hidden in the accused's residence last month.
The community has since established the Rene Roman Search and Rescue Group in honour of the memory of the deceased. It will focus on assisting police in tracing missing people.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
