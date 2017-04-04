Mbalula says he's eager to work with Phahlane in fight against crime
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and his deputy Bongani Mkongi were formally welcomed by the police at the South African Police Service training college in Pretoria West.
PRETORIA – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says he’s honoured to be back at the police and is eager to work with acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane in the fight against crime.
Mbalula and his deputy Bongani Mkongi were formally welcomed by the police at a parade at the South African Police Service training college in Pretoria West on Tuesday morning.
Phahlane welcomed Mbalula and his deputy in the police force.
“Honourable minister you’re welcome to the South African Police Service, together with the deputy Minister of Police. We’re looking forward to your leadership and guidance to ensure that all South Africans feel safe.”
The commissioner also thanked for former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko.
“Let me acknowledge the contribution of the former Minister of Police Nathi Nhleko as well as the former deputy Minister of Police, honourable Makhotso Sotyu for their contribution, leadership and guidance.”
Minister Mbalula has told police to act mercilessly against criminals but to act within the confines of the law.
