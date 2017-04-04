Nomvula Mokonyane: Zuma here to stay

Amid growing calls for his resignation, Mokonyane says the ANC is in agreement that Zuma will remain president until 2019.

JOHANNESBURG – Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has told an African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) rally in support of the president, that Jacob Zuma is not going anywhere.

She's also told the crowd at the Germiston Stadium that it wasn't Zuma who postponed Ahmed Kathrada's memorial but rather Cyril Ramaphosa.

However there is no confirmation around that claim.

Mokonyane says it wasn't #Zuma who postponed Ahmed Kathrada's memorial services. MK pic.twitter.com/nuJrQCweBw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2017

President Zuma was due to speak to the crowd this evening but he was a no show.

Mokonyane says the ANC is in agreement that Zuma will remain president until 2019.

“Those who hate the ANC and hate the emancipation of South Africa are saying he is not educated. Uneducated as he is, the budget of higher education has been multiplied six times under President Jacob Zuma.”

The president has come under fierce pressure to resign or be recalled by Congress of South African Trade Unions, the South African Communist Party, ANC stalwarts and civil society groups.

At the same time, The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it’s agreed to meet President Jacob Zuma as soon as possible after he requested a discussion.

Revealed that President Jacob Zuma called the federation’s leaders on Tuesday morning asking for a meeting

Earlier on Tuesday, the trade union federation announced that it no longer has faith in President Zuma's leadership and have called for his resignation.

Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla says Zuma stepping down is in the best interest of the workers.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)