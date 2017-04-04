Holomisa questions intelligence report used to justify Gordhan’s axing
The report claimed Pravin Gordhan & Mcebisi Jonas were conspiring against the government in what was labelled ‘operation checkmate’.
PARLIAMENT - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has called for an urgent meeting of Parliament’s Intelligence Oversight Committee.
At issue is the so-called intelligence report on which President Jacob Zuma is said to have based his decision to axe former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.
The report claimed Gordhan and Jonas were conspiring against the government in what was labelled “operation checkmate”.
But the State Security Agency has denied knowledge of the report, which was rubbished by Gordhan as “nonsense”.
Holomisa says State Security Minister David Mahlobo and officials must come and answer MPs’ questions about the so-called intelligence report.
Holomisa is a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, which meets behind closed doors.
He’s submitted his request to the committee’s chairperson, Charles Nqakula.
“Mr Mahlobo has to verify the authenticity or otherwise of that report in front of the committee. That is what we are requesting in that letter.”
Questions that Holomisa says need answering include whether the report was generated by South African intelligence operatives or came from abroad.
He also wants to know whether Minister Mahlobo has satisfied himself about the origin of the report and the allegations it contains.
WATCH: Pravin Gordhan: This is why I was fired
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.