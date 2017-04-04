Holomisa questions intelligence report used to justify Gordhan’s axing

The report claimed Pravin Gordhan & Mcebisi Jonas were conspiring against the government in what was labelled ‘operation checkmate’.

PARLIAMENT - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has called for an urgent meeting of Parliament’s Intelligence Oversight Committee.

At issue is the so-called intelligence report on which President Jacob Zuma is said to have based his decision to axe former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

The report claimed Gordhan and Jonas were conspiring against the government in what was labelled “operation checkmate”.

But the State Security Agency has denied knowledge of the report, which was rubbished by Gordhan as “nonsense”.

Holomisa says State Security Minister David Mahlobo and officials must come and answer MPs’ questions about the so-called intelligence report.

Holomisa is a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, which meets behind closed doors.

He’s submitted his request to the committee’s chairperson, Charles Nqakula.

“Mr Mahlobo has to verify the authenticity or otherwise of that report in front of the committee. That is what we are requesting in that letter.”

Questions that Holomisa says need answering include whether the report was generated by South African intelligence operatives or came from abroad.

He also wants to know whether Minister Mahlobo has satisfied himself about the origin of the report and the allegations it contains.

