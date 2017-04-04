Govt urges South Africans not to join national shutdown

Government says calls for a national shutdown will have 'unexpected consequences' on the economy and encouraged citizens to rather resolve issues through dialogue.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has now called on South Africans not to follow through with calls for a "national shutdown" on Friday in protest against President Jacob Zuma.

The DA has abandoned its march on Luthuli House but will still take to the streets in protest against Zuma.

Spokesperson Donald Diphoko says government doesn't support acts of civil disobedience.

"We also need to be mindful of the social temperature to make sure we continue to build social cohesion and bring South Africans onto one field, now more than ever."

On Monday, a number of demonstrations were called in response to Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle, including a movement called #BlackMonday, which called on all South Africans to wear black in solidarity.

A memorial service for late struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada will be held in Cape Town this week and will also serve as a platform for Capetonians to voice their dissatisfaction with President Jacob Zuma following last week's controversial Cabinet reshuffle.

Several lobby group members met in the city on Sunday to discuss plans for the memorial.

The Social Justice Coalition's Phumeza Mlungwana says they want to do their bit to pay their respects to the late Uncle Kathy.

"We don't want Zuma as a president, first of all, but I think it is a space for people to voice what it is that they want. So it's not just a demand of one or two people."

She adds that it's their duty to uphold what Kathrada stood for, including fighting for honest governance.

The service will be held in the CBD on Wednesday.