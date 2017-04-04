‘Effect of aftershocks should not be monumental’

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Botswana on Monday, resulting in tremors in parts of South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - As emergency services officials remain on high alert, the Council for Geoscience says while aftershocks are expected in places affected by the tremors on Monday, the effect should not be monumental.

No casualties were reported. However, disaster management staff had evacuated people living in high-rise buildings in the Johannesburg CBD.

The Council for Geoscience's Michelle Groberlaar says while aftershocks can be expected, they are most likely to hit places where the quake was felt the strongest.

She says the cause of the quake is being investigated by a designated team.

The council has requested that all those who felt the tremors and the quake to visit their website and give a brief description of their experience to help with the investigation.

