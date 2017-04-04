DA files papers against Zuma in High Court
The DA wants President Jacob Zuma to provide the court with reasons for his decision to replace Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas within the next five days.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court to have President Jacob Zuma’s decision to replace former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas set aside.
It wants the court to review the decision and have the move declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.
The opposition says given the calamitous effects the Cabinet reshuffle has already had on the country’s economy, the matter must be heard as soon as possible.
The DA wants President Jacob Zuma to provide the court with reasons for his decision to replace former Finance Minister Gordhan and his deputy within the next five days, it also wants Zuma to provide the court with all documents, electronic records, correspondence and advice that relate to this decision.
In an affidavit deposed by the DA’s Federal Executive Chairperson James Selfe, he says the application is being brought in response to public outcry over Friday’s Cabinet reshuffle.
Selfe cites the country’s downgrade to junk status by ratings agency Standard and Poor’s as a consequence of the removal of the former Finance Minister, something he says was entirely foreseeable when Zuma made the decision to dismiss him.
Gordhan, Jonas and their replacements Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and his deputy Sfiso Buthelezi have been given 10 days to indicate whether or not they intend to oppose the DA’s application.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
