Cosatu calls for President Zuma to resign
The trade union federation says it no longer believes in the leadership abilities of the president.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called for President Jacob Zuma to resign as it "no longer believes in his leadership abilities".
The federation says it doesn't believe that the president is the right person to unite and lead the movement.
COSATU Presser statement pic.twitter.com/J1SiYkrzvq— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) April 4, 2017
WATCH: Cosatu briefing
Cosatu's call comes after another ANC alliance partner the SACP made a similar call, saying they had lost confidence in the president.
The calls come after Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet, axing finance minister Pravin Gordhan and angering some ANC leaders.
More details to follow.
