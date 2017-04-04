Cosatu agrees to meet with Zuma

Earlier on Tuesday, the trade union federation announced that it no longer has faith in President Zuma's leadership and have called for his resignation.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it’s agreed to meet President Jacob Zuma as soon as possible after he requested a discussion.

Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla says Zuma stepping down is in the best interest of the workers.

Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla says Zuma stepping down is in the best interest of the workers.

“At an ANC and alliance level, there is no cohesiveness. At government level there is no cohesiveness. But also in the way the country has been polarised, we can all trace the source of the problem.”

Cosatu has joined the South African Communist Party, civil society groups and African National Congress (ANC) stalwarts in calling for the president to resign.

Stalwart Murphy Morobe says South Africans need to play their part.

“Anyone who senses that their Constitution is being undermined, has all the right to out into the street and campaign. We support disciplined and principled action to ensure that the ANC does the honourable thing in the end and recalls the president.”

COSATU: S&P INTERFERING IN POLITICAL MATTERS

Cosatu says while it disapproves of Standard & Poor’s Globals decision to downgrade the country's credit rating, the federation is placing the blame squarely on Zuma's shoulders.

It says by citing political uncertainty as reasons for the downgrade the agency is interfering in political matters which should be beyond its scope of work.

General secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said: “We also hold responsible and culpable the president of the republic because it is his inattentive and negligent leadership and destructive actions that have emboldened these agencies to interfere in the country’s political affairs.”

