Zuma appoints three new members to JSC

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has appointed three new members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Advocate Thandi Norman, Advocate Thabani Masuku and Sifiso Msomi will now form part of the commission.

According to the Constitution, Zuma may appoint four people to represent him on the commission but has to consult with the leaders of the parties in Parliament first.

The JSC consists of 23 members.

Zuma’s spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga says: “The president has congratulated the new members of the JSC and wishes them well in the execution of their responsibilities.”

Earlier this year, Zuma removed well-known advocates Dumisa Ntsebeza and Ishmael Semenya and attorney Andiswa Ndoni from the commission after he appointed them as his designated members of the commission in 2009.

