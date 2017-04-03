WC ANC offers cautious comments of Cabinet reshuffle

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

WC ANC offers cautious comments of Cabinet reshuffle

The party says it's awaiting an outcome from the party's national working committee before expressing a view.

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs. Picture: Xolani Koyana/EWN
ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs. Picture: Xolani Koyana/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape is being cautious about whether or not it supports President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle.

The party says it's awaiting an outcome from the party's national working committee before expressing a view.

The youth league in the province has already thrown its weight behind Zuma's decision, saying radical economic transformation had been neglected under the leadership of previous finance ministers.

ANC provincial Secretary Faiez Jacobs says the reshuffle will be discussed by the provincial executive committee on Saturday.

“The make-up of the national Cabinet is the prerogative of the president. It’s also important to note that the president of our country is the president of the ANC and we have no doubt that the ANC as the governing party and the provincial executive council will discuss whether this Cabinet reshuffle will serve the interest of this country.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA