WC ANC offers cautious comments of Cabinet reshuffle
The party says it's awaiting an outcome from the party's national working committee before expressing a view.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape is being cautious about whether or not it supports President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle.
The party says it's awaiting an outcome from the party's national working committee before expressing a view.
The youth league in the province has already thrown its weight behind Zuma's decision, saying radical economic transformation had been neglected under the leadership of previous finance ministers.
ANC provincial Secretary Faiez Jacobs says the reshuffle will be discussed by the provincial executive committee on Saturday.
“The make-up of the national Cabinet is the prerogative of the president. It’s also important to note that the president of our country is the president of the ANC and we have no doubt that the ANC as the governing party and the provincial executive council will discuss whether this Cabinet reshuffle will serve the interest of this country.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
