United’s Shaw a long way behind team mates, says Mourinho
The 21-year-old, who suffered a broken leg last season, came on for England during last week’s friendly in Germany.
LONDON – Manchester United’s England left back Luke Shaw will struggle to earn a place on the substitutes’ bench and is a long way behind his rivals for a starting spot at his club, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
The 21-year-old, who suffered a broken leg last season, came on for England during last week’s friendly in Germany but Mourinho has used him just twice in four months.
“It is difficult for him to be on the bench,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by British media on Monday. “I cannot compare him with Ashley Young, with Matteo Darmian, with Daley Blind.
“I cannot compare the way he trains, the way he commits, the focus, the ambition. I cannot compare. He is a long way behind.”
When asked if more should be expected of an England international, Mourinho added: “(Manchester City’s) Joe Hart is an English international and is playing on loan in Italy.”
Shaw, who joined United for 27 million pounds ($33.87 million) in 2014 from Southampton, was left out of the squad for the 0-0 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.
Turning to his injury-hit squad, Mourinho said he was not sure if France midfielder Paul Pogba would be fit for Tuesday’s Premier League game at home to Everton.
“Pogba I cannot say he is ready for Tuesday because I don’t know,” he said. “I think (Juan) Mata, (Phil) Jones and (Chris) Smalling (will be out) for a long time, but I don’t think Pogba is such a long-term injury as the others.”
Smalling, who has been wearing a leg brace, and Jones (toe) were injured on international duty with England, while Spaniard Mata has had surgery on a groin problem.
However, Mourinho does have striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfielder Ander Herrera available again after suspension.
