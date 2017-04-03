South Africans urged to wear black to show disapproval of Cabinet reshuffle

This initiative coincides with calls from opposition parties and civil rights organisations for citizens to speak out against Zuma’s drastic executive portfolio change.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans have been encouraged to wear black no Monday in a show of disapproval over President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle.

It’s understood the movement was created by ordinary concerned South Africans.

Earlier, activist and union federation leader Zwelinzima Vavi called on South Africans to express their dissatisfaction with the recent Cabinet reshuffle and mobilise a complete shutdown of Treasury on Monday.

Vavi says he will be leading a demonstration to the Treasury, in the quest to unite citizens in stopping President Jacob Zuma from destroying the future of South Africans

Last week, Vavi lead another march to Treasury which he described as a success.

Vavi says South Africans should be ready to fight against destructive forces with no fear, in order to save the country.

“The other side is hell-bent on throwing the future of all South Africans into a dustbin and make themselves multi-billionaires in the process.”

He says he and many other South Africans were mistaken to think Zuma could free workers from neo-liberalism.

“South Africa now needs to mobilise itself to save our country from being turned into a capitalist kleptocracy by chronic capitalists crooks.”

A number of demonstrations against the reshuffle have been scheduled for Monday, including a movement called #BlackMonday, which has called on all South Africans to wear black in solidarity.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)