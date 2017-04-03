Sassa confident grant beneficiaries will receive payouts

Sassa’s Kgomoco Diseko says the agency is pleased with how the grant distribution process unfolded at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it’s confident all grant beneficiaries will have received their payouts by Monday.

On Saturday, millions of beneficiaries were paid their grants. The rest will receive they are payments on Monday.

There were fears that the payouts would not be made after it emerged that the Social Development Department failed to secure a deal with a new service provider by the end of March.

Last month, the Constitutional Court ruled that Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) can continue as the grants distributor for a year.

“We’ve currently paid over 3 million people to the value of R3.4 billion.”

He says Sassa is more than ready to operate at pay points on Monday morning.

“We do expect, as usual, that there will be minor challenges from people. We’ve put in place measures to deal with any eventuality but we think that everything will go smoothly as planned.”

Diseko says while he is confident that beneficiaries will be paid their grants with no disruptions, police will be on alert for safety purposes.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)