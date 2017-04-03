Sassa confident grant beneficiaries will receive payouts
Sassa’s Kgomoco Diseko says the agency is pleased with how the grant distribution process unfolded at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it’s confident all grant beneficiaries will have received their payouts by Monday.
On Saturday, millions of beneficiaries were paid their grants. The rest will receive they are payments on Monday.
There were fears that the payouts would not be made after it emerged that the Social Development Department failed to secure a deal with a new service provider by the end of March.
Last month, the Constitutional Court ruled that Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) can continue as the grants distributor for a year.
Sassa’s Kgomoco Diseko says the agency is pleased with how the grant distribution process unfolded at the weekend.
“We’ve currently paid over 3 million people to the value of R3.4 billion.”
He says Sassa is more than ready to operate at pay points on Monday morning.
“We do expect, as usual, that there will be minor challenges from people. We’ve put in place measures to deal with any eventuality but we think that everything will go smoothly as planned.”
Diseko says while he is confident that beneficiaries will be paid their grants with no disruptions, police will be on alert for safety purposes.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Police on high alert following overnight protests in Vuwani
-
ANC showdown expected over Zuma Cabinet reshuffle
-
Mkhize: ANC leadership must seriously evaluate Cabinet reshuffle
-
Vavi calls for shutdown of Treasury in wake of Cabinet shake-up
-
Zille to appear before DA commission over colonialism tweets
-
Economists warn rand could slip further following Gordhan sacking
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.