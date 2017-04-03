Popular Topics
Sassa beneficiaries still plagued by illegal deductions

WC beneficiaries have complained about deductions for amongst other things electricity, funeral policies and loans.

one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it's working as fast as possible to resolve issues of illegal deductions from social grants.

In the Western Cape, beneficiaries have complained about deductions for amongst other things electricity, funeral policies and loans.

Regional Manager Bandile Maqetuka says he's pleased with the payment of social grants this month, with heightened security from police and the deployment of senior Sassa staff to ensure people get their money.

In the Western Cape the agency says the payout of social grants in the province is going smoothly.

But it's aware of problems with illegal deductions.

Following last month's Constitutional Court ruling, such deductions are prohibited.

Maqetuka says his officials are working with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to get to the bottom of cases that can't be resolved at the pay points.

“There are cases that have been reported in the Western Cape and in other provinces. Our national office is currently busy consolidating all those matters so they can take it up with CPS.”

On Saturday a group of eight men attempted to rob a payout point at Makhaza in Khayelitsha, but made off empty-handed.

Sassa says all pay points are being protected by police.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

