Richmond deputy mayor killed in shooting incident
Thandazile Phoswa's murder comes just a month after municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole was killed in what was believed to have been a hit.
JOHANNESBURG – Richmond’s Deputy Mayor Thandazile Phoswa has been killed.
Phoswa was shot in the head late on Sunday night in the Ndaleni area in KwaZulu-Natal and was declared dead upon arrival at hospital.
Phoswa’s murder comes just a month after municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole was killed in what was believed to have been a hit.
Sithole was shot dead in his car by an unknown group of men.
The police’s Nqobile Gwala says: “Yes, we can confirm the incident in which Richmond Deputy Mayor was found with the gunshots wounds to the head. She was taken to hospital for medical attention and she was declared dead upon arrival. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
