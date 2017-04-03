Rand sees 2% drop after SA junk status announcement

Standard & Poor’s Global has lowered South Africa sovereign credit rating to BB+ or junk status.

JOHANNESBURG – In a decision that has seen the rand plunge 2%, Standard & Poor’s Global has lowered South Africa sovereign credit rating to BB+ or junk status.

This is from BBB minus with money now set to become more expensive for the government to borrow.

The agency has cited political and institutional uncertainty, saying the country has a negative outlook.

Ratings agencies had warned South Africa that political risk could cause a downgrade to junk status.

S&p global has highlighted the executive changes initiated by President Jacob Zuma, saying these have put at risk - fiscal and growth outcomes.

It says a negative outlook reflects the view that political risks will remain elevated this year and that policy shifts are likely.

S&P global says it also believes sustained real export growth is likely to be slow over the 2017-2020 period because of persistent supply-side constraints to production.

It has estimated that the change in general government debt will average 4.2% of GDP over the next three years.

There is also increased risk that public enterprises will need further extraordinary government support.