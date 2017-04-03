Rand sees 2% drop after SA junk status announcement
Standard & Poor’s Global has lowered South Africa sovereign credit rating to BB+ or junk status.
JOHANNESBURG – In a decision that has seen the rand plunge 2%, Standard & Poor’s Global has lowered South Africa sovereign credit rating to BB+ or junk status.
This is from BBB minus with money now set to become more expensive for the government to borrow.
The agency has cited political and institutional uncertainty, saying the country has a negative outlook.
Ratings agencies had warned South Africa that political risk could cause a downgrade to junk status.
S&p global has highlighted the executive changes initiated by President Jacob Zuma, saying these have put at risk - fiscal and growth outcomes.
It says a negative outlook reflects the view that political risks will remain elevated this year and that policy shifts are likely.
S&P global says it also believes sustained real export growth is likely to be slow over the 2017-2020 period because of persistent supply-side constraints to production.
It has estimated that the change in general government debt will average 4.2% of GDP over the next three years.
There is also increased risk that public enterprises will need further extraordinary government support.
More in Local
-
Finance Minister to hold briefing on ratings downgrade
-
'Kalushi' walks off with best film award in Egypt
-
Second tremor hits Gauteng, emergency services on high alert
-
WC ANC offers cautious comments of Cabinet reshuffle
-
Buthelezi discourages DA from marching to Luthuli House
-
Why we're now junk: Read the full S&P statement on SA's credit rating
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.