Origin of tremor traced to Klerksdorp's gold mining region

How will the Brexit process unfold?
World
The minor earthquake was felt on the West Rand and Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG - The origin of an earth tremor felt in parts of Gauteng and the North West has been traced to the gold mine region of Klerksdorp.
The exact mine at which the tremor started is still unknown.
The minor earthquake was felt on the West Rand and Soweto.
The Council for Geoscience's Eldridge Kgaswane says the tremor struck 2km under the surface.
"By mining standards, 4.6 is big and itc an result in some fatalities."
Data from the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows that the tremor was felt at 5.08am local time, with initial measurements recorded at a magnitude of 5.2, at a depth of about 5km.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.