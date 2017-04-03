Origin of tremor traced to Klerksdorp's gold mining region

The minor earthquake was felt on the West Rand and Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - The origin of an earth tremor felt in parts of Gauteng and the North West has been traced to the gold mine region of Klerksdorp.

The exact mine at which the tremor started is still unknown.

The Council for Geoscience's Eldridge Kgaswane says the tremor struck 2km under the surface.

"By mining standards, 4.6 is big and itc an result in some fatalities."

Data from the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows that the tremor was felt at 5.08am local time, with initial measurements recorded at a magnitude of 5.2, at a depth of about 5km.