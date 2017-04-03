Popular Topics
Memorial service to be held for Ahmed Kathrada in CT

ANC anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada died in a Johannesburg hospital last week after contracting pneumonia after brain surgery.

An SANDF member stands with a portrait of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada is carried with the procession as his coffin is taking to the grave at West Park cemetery in Johannesburg on 29 March 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
An SANDF member stands with a portrait of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada is carried with the procession as his coffin is taking to the grave at West Park cemetery in Johannesburg on 29 March 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
487 days ago

CAPE TOWN - A memorial service will be held for the late struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada in Cape Town this week.

Kathrada died in a Johannesburg hospital last week after contracting pneumonia after brain surgery.

Several lobby group members met in the city on Sunday to discuss plans for the memorial.

The Social Justice Coalition's Phumeza Mlungwana says they want to do their bit to pay their respects to the late Uncle Kathy.

Mlungwana says the service will however also serve as a platform for Capetonians to voice their dissatisfaction with President Jacob Zuma following last week's controversial Cabinet reshuffle.

"We don't want Zuma as a president, first of all, but I think it is a space for people to voice what it is that they want. So it's not just a demand of one or two people."

She adds that it's their duty to uphold what Kathrada stood for, including fighting for honest governance.

The service will be held in the CBD on Wednesday.

GALLERY: Ahmed Kathrada: A life in pictures

Timeline

