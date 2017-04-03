McIlroy agrees new long-term deal with Nike
The company, which built its golf business on the success of Tiger Woods, gave no details about the deal in a separate statement.
LONDON - World number two Rory McIlroy has signed a long-term extension to his contract with Nike ahead of this week's US Masters at Augusta National.
"Looking forward to the next 10+ years as a @nike athlete," the Northern Irishman said on his verified Twitter account.
The world's biggest sportswear maker said last August that it would stop selling golf equipment -- including clubs, golf balls and bags - to focus on footwear, apparel with the familiar swoosh logo and partnering more golfers.
The company, which built its golf business on the success of Tiger Woods, gave no details about the deal in a separate statement.
"I've loved this company since I was a kid," it quoted McIlroy as saying. "I'm really happy to continue this journey with Nike."
British media estimated, however, that the new deal could be worth $100 million with the 27-year-old remaining free to negotiate with equipment makers.
McIlroy joined Nike in 2013 on a deal that also covered clubs and the former world number one has since won 12 tournaments, including two major championships. He had been previously sponsored by Titleist.
A first Masters victory, and the coveted green jacket, would make him only the sixth player in history to complete golf's grand slam of major championships.
More in Business
-
These are the habits of influential people
-
Tidy office, tidy mind? Perhaps not
-
SAB puts measures in place to ensure Newslands Springwater is accessible
-
Gigaba: I take responsibility for driving economy very seriously
-
Sars breaks R1 trillion tax mark for second consecutive year
-
The rand, banking index drop sharply following Gordhan's axing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.