Mamelodi protestors barricade roads, burn tyres

The police’s Marissa van der Merwe says officers are monitoring the area.

JOHANNESBURG – Mamelodi residents have taken to the streets on Monday morning, barricading roads with burning tyres.

It’s not yet clear why they are demonstrating.

The police’s Marissa van der Merwe says officers are monitoring the area.

“There’s some protests in Mamelodi and some few shacks have been burnt and also the road has been blocked off.”

Two months ago, Mamelodi residents protested over poor service delivery in the area.